Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Exchanges

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $98,918.21 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 947,219,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,412,698 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit Chain (ORC) is a multi-asset blockchain platform that facilitates the storage, transfer, and verification of information and assets across various public blockchains. It acts as a hub, allowing fluid asset movement and interaction within a single network, aiming to solve the liquidity problem of traditional blockchain systems. The ORC token is used for transferring data or assets, staking, governance voting rights, and as part of the cost for using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC).”

