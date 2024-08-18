Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) & Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Head to Head Contrast

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.98 million ($11.41) -0.68 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$1.01 million ($0.13) -7.77

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outlook Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

11.2% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Outlook Therapeutics and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $45.55, indicating a potential upside of 490.79%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -167.29% Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -392.78%

Volatility & Risk

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics beats Mosaic ImmunoEngineering on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with BioLexis Pte. Ltd. and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Iselin, New Jersey.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Novato, California.

