Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $22,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,941.5% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,694,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,383,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,841,000 after acquiring an additional 822,076 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,278,000 after acquiring an additional 772,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,444,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,102,000 after purchasing an additional 748,827 shares in the last quarter.

BATS COWZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,184 shares. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

