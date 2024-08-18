Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Hofer & Associates. Inc

Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.96. 1,343,184 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

