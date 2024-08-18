Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $11.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus cut shares of Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.47.

Paramount Global stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 29,937,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,046,000 after acquiring an additional 25,829,185 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,928 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,191,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,497,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

