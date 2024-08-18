Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Patria Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patria Investments to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.
Patria Investments Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of PAX opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Patria Investments has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $700.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42.
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Patria Investments
- What is a Dividend King?
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.