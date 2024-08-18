PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on PEDEVCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock.

NYSE:PED opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The company has a market cap of $82.21 million, a PE ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.55. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.13.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

