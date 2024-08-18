Persistence (XPRT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $45.20 Million

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Persistence token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a total market cap of $45.20 million and $372,933.77 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Persistence has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Persistence

Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,166,208 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

