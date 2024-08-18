Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Increased by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. 50,332,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,428,500. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

