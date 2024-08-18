Piper Sandler Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $147.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.10.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $128.06 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.