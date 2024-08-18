Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $74,707.98

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $32.06 million and approximately $74,707.98 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00071581 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00037316 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013166 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.