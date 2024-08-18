Pivotree Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:PVT)

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Pivotree in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Pivotree’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Pivotree’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Pivotree alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Paradigm Capital reduced their price objective on Pivotree from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pivotree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Pivotree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$1.70 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Pivotree Price Performance

Shares of PVT opened at C$1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.26. Pivotree has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.48.

Pivotree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.