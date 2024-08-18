Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,288 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Pool by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.28. 193,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,639. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.86 and a 200-day moving average of $365.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $347.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

