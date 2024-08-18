Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,528,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 30,047.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Pool by 585.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,988,000 after purchasing an additional 156,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $44,697,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 711.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 123,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,208,000 after buying an additional 108,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.22.
Pool Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ POOL traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $345.28. The company had a trading volume of 193,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,081. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.86 and a 200 day moving average of $365.42. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pool Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.
Pool Profile
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pool
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.