Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,528,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 30,047.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Pool by 585.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,988,000 after purchasing an additional 156,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $44,697,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 711.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 123,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,208,000 after buying an additional 108,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.22.

Pool Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ POOL traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $345.28. The company had a trading volume of 193,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,081. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.86 and a 200 day moving average of $365.42. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.