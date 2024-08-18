Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Short Interest Update

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 371,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.85. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

