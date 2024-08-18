Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Short Interest Update

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 371,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRAX traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.85. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $67.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.
