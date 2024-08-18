Proton (XPR) Price Tops $0.0008

Proton (XPR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $20.96 million and approximately $355,498.90 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,291,511,239 coins and its circulating supply is 26,373,505,164 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

