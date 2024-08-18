PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

PVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get PVH alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH Trading Up 0.5 %

PVH stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. PVH has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.54 and its 200 day moving average is $115.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 13,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,069 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,213,000 after buying an additional 519,316 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 648.1% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,987,000 after buying an additional 503,586 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,911,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1,954.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 352,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after acquiring an additional 335,291 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

(Get Free Report

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.