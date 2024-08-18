pzETH (PZETH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $64,718.90

pzETH (PZETH) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. pzETH has a market capitalization of $52.54 million and approximately $64,718.90 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pzETH token can now be purchased for $3,115.18 or 0.05207270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pzETH has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

pzETH Token Profile

pzETH’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 43,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 42,911.98034814. The last known price of pzETH is 3,069.24956388 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $60,636.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

