Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Issued By HC Wainwright

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Broadwind in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Broadwind’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Broadwind’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Broadwind from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Broadwind Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.44. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,616,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter worth $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Broadwind by 7.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,119 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadwind

In other Broadwind news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $26,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,523.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

