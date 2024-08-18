Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Golar LNG Limited Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Golar LNG in a report issued on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golar LNG’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLNG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Golar LNG Price Performance

GLNG stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $36.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 206.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1,559.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 26,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.