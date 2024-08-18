Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.05). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.06) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.82) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($7.49) EPS.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JSPR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $31.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

