Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Lowered by Analyst

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $62.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -531.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 266.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,270,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,339,000 after buying an additional 1,650,040 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3,067.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,894 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,434,000 after purchasing an additional 604,070 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,692 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,338,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.