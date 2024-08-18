Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by HC Wainwright (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.47). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $2.27 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Free Report ) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.