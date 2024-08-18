Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by HC Wainwright (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.47). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $2.27 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.76.
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.
