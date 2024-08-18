Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:BRTX)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.63). The consensus estimate for BioRestorative Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for BioRestorative Therapies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 96.09% and a negative net margin of 7,303.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of BioRestorative Therapies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BRTX stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 63.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

