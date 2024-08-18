Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Raised by Analyst

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Enliven Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.26) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Enliven Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ELVN. Baird R W upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ELVN stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after buying an additional 305,397 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,657,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,489,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,632 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $31,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,633 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

