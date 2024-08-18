Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Cut by Analyst

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocuphire Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

OCUP has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Ocuphire Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

OCUP opened at $1.33 on Friday. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. The company offers Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for reversal of mydriasis, as well as is in Phase III clinical trials for presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances.

