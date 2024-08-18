Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for QuoteMedia, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of QuoteMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 15th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for QuoteMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for QuoteMedia’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

QuoteMedia Price Performance

QuoteMedia stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. QuoteMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

