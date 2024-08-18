Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Valneva SE Boosted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Valneva in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.46). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valneva’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Valneva’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.
Valneva Stock Down 1.2 %
Valneva stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $523.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 2.20. Valneva has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Valneva
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.