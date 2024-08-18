Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Valneva SE Boosted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Valneva in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.46). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valneva’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Valneva’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Valneva stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $523.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 2.20. Valneva has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valneva SE ( NASDAQ:VALN Free Report ) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,248 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Valneva worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

