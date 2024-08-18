QUASA (QUA) Trading Down 11.7% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $139,093.47 and approximately $1,509.59 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,039.60 or 1.00057998 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012431 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0016722 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,529.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

