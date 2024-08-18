Qubic (QUBIC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $702,299.40

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Qubic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubic has a market capitalization of $187.66 million and approximately $702,299.40 worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qubic has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

About Qubic

Qubic launched on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 109,929,085,175,710 coins. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Qubic Coin Trading

Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 109,929,085,175,710 with 108,098,197,740,402 in circulation. More information can be found at https://qubic.org.

