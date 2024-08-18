QUINT (QUINT) Price Tops $0.0077 on Exchanges

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $26,307.17 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QUINT has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

