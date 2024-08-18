Raelipskie Partnership Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Raelipskie Partnership increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in Unilever were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Unilever by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 3,718.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 167,146 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UL. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,448,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,747. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $62.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.4773 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

