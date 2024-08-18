Raymond James & Associates Buys 65,691 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,081,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,691 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $104,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 560.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 244,834 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 383,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 139,429 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $3,269,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $911,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,037. The firm has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $104.15.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

