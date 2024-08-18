Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,075,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,162 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.92% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $356,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,802 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,654,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,268,000 after purchasing an additional 295,705 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,154,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 200,712 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,755,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,126,000 after acquiring an additional 42,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,531,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $60.33. 885,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,594. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $61.38. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.39.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.