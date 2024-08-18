Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,279,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,006 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $70,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,095,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,221. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

