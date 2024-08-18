Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,273,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,747 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $76,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 22.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 89.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Nasdaq by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 18.6% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.88. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

