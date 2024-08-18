Raymond James & Associates Has $1.10 Billion Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,899 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.35% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,104,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,228,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,684. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

