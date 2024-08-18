Raymond James & Associates Has $114.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,417,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,802 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $114,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $1,925,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 74,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 81,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $84.32. 969,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,424. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $85.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

