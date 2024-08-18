Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,186 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.74% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $86,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NOBL traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $101.50. The company had a trading volume of 332,309 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
