Raymond James & Associates Purchases 490,801 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,377,763 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,801 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.57% of Best Buy worth $284,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.24. 1,919,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,148. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

