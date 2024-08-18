Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in LPL Financial were worth $110,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 281.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 76,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

LPLA traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.50. 599,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,553. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $289.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPL Financial

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.