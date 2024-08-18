Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,535,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,829 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $252,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 545,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,083,000 after acquiring an additional 47,327 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.78. 3,454,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,308,656. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.64. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $173.08.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
