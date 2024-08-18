Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 752,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $335,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,464,951,000 after purchasing an additional 291,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,652,862,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,060,000 after purchasing an additional 279,633 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,467,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $490.87. 1,012,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,893. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $466.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $502.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

