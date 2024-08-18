Raymond James & Associates Sells 15,493 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,493 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.67% of Snap-on worth $91,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 205,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 15.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 34,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,847,207 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.19. The stock had a trading volume of 242,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.14.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

