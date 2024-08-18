Raymond James & Associates Sells 34,637 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,637 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.02% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $74,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.14. 60,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,196. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.46. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.03. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

