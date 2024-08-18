Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,011 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $225,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,867,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after buying an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTI traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,571,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,783. The stock has a market cap of $409.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

