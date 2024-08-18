Raymond James & Associates Sells 86,389 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,131,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,389 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.27% of Kenvue worth $93,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,657,000 after acquiring an additional 351,999 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 56,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Kenvue by 34.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 89,896 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kenvue stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $21.67. 11,269,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,153,346. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Read Our Latest Report on KVUE

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.