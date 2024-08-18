ReddCoin Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 85.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $0.14 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00111852 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010645 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

