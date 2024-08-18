Relay Token (RELAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.03

Relay Token (RELAY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Relay Token token can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $0.03 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,823,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

