Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $96.41

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$96.41 and traded as high as C$97.90. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$96.90, with a volume of 423,923 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Restaurant Brands International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$96.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$100.00.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.3747521 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

